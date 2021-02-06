AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Grows Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lifted its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 370,742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,874 shares during the quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB owned about 0.06% of Centene worth $22,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag & Caldwell LLC grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 12,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 75,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,535,000 after purchasing an additional 7,928 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter worth $319,000. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 181,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,870,000 after purchasing an additional 27,255 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 66,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,971,000 after purchasing an additional 5,472 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael F. Neidorff sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total transaction of $21,036,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $787,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 341,750 shares of company stock worth $23,934,500 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CNC stock opened at $58.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.64. Centene Co. has a 1 year low of $43.96 and a 1 year high of $74.70.

CNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Centene from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 21st. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Centene from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Centene in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Centene from $72.50 to $67.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Centene from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.04.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

