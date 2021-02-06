AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Has $13.04 Million Position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB raised its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 104,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,951 shares during the quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB owned approximately 0.05% of Franco-Nevada worth $13,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the third quarter worth $29,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 68.1% in the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 108.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 64.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FNV shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. TD Securities raised shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Franco-Nevada has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.79.

Shares of Franco-Nevada stock opened at $121.06 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $125.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.09, a PEG ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.48. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52 week low of $77.18 and a 52 week high of $166.11.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.19. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 26.99%. The business had revenue of $279.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

