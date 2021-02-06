AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Has $14.04 Million Holdings in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB decreased its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 316,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,895 shares during the quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB owned 0.05% of Sun Life Financial worth $14,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SLF. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Sun Life Financial by 1.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,261,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,764,000 after buying an additional 80,362 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 20.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,806,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,695,000 after purchasing an additional 802,757 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,087,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,277,000 after acquiring an additional 453,110 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Sun Life Financial by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,982,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,146,000 after acquiring an additional 390,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 1.8% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,392,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,465,000 after acquiring an additional 42,245 shares during the last quarter. 43.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SLF stock opened at $47.72 on Friday. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.37 and a 12-month high of $50.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.02 and a 200-day moving average of $43.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.07.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 6.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

SLF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.36.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers life, health, wellness, disability, critical illness, stop-loss, and long-term care insurance products.

