AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Has $14.77 Million Stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB reduced its stake in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 830,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 151,603 shares during the quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $14,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in Manulife Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Manulife Financial in the third quarter worth $53,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the third quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the third quarter valued at $70,000. 47.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MFC opened at $18.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.40. Manulife Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $8.62 and a 52 week high of $20.34.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on MFC. National Alliance Securities reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Monday, January 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Manulife Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Manulife Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

Manulife Financial Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

