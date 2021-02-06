AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Has $16.39 Million Stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB reduced its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 326,028 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 87,923 shares during the quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB’s holdings in eBay were worth $16,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in eBay by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 50,797 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $402,000. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 66,964 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $3,365,000 after acquiring an additional 19,407 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in eBay by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 117,288 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $5,894,000 after acquiring an additional 7,187 shares during the period. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in eBay by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 26,777 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of eBay from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on eBay from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on eBay from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. eBay has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.20.

In other news, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 9,512 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $542,184.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,991,848. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $104,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,948 shares in the company, valued at $697,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 17,129 shares of company stock valued at $929,773 over the last quarter. 5.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $62.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.02 and a 12 month high of $64.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.06.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. eBay had a net margin of 50.42% and a return on equity of 82.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is 27.59%.

eBay announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the e-commerce company to purchase up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates the marketplace and classifieds platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. Its Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and Classifieds platform comprises a collection of brands, such as Mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others that offer online classifieds to help people find what they are looking for in their local communities.

