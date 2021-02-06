AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Has $19.28 Million Position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB grew its stake in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 43.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 395,629 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 119,045 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB’s holdings in NIO were worth $19,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NIO. FMR LLC bought a new stake in NIO in the first quarter valued at about $240,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in NIO by 89.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 293,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 138,827 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in NIO in the third quarter valued at about $687,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its stake in NIO by 32.5% in the third quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 294,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,245,000 after acquiring an additional 72,169 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NIO in the third quarter valued at about $200,000.

Get NIO alerts:

Shares of NYSE NIO opened at $56.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.93. Nio Inc – has a 52 week low of $2.11 and a 52 week high of $66.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.66 billion, a PE ratio of -60.93 and a beta of 2.81.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $666.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of NIO in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on NIO in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $46.40 to $68.30 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NIO in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on NIO from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.73.

NIO Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Read More: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO).

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.