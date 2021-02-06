AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Has $20.87 Million Stock Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB decreased its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 550,597 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 50,139 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB owned about 0.06% of American International Group worth $20,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AIG. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in American International Group by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 115,730 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,381,000 after acquiring an additional 18,735 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 98,546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after purchasing an additional 6,332 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in American International Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in American International Group by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 718,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,773,000 after purchasing an additional 30,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,575,000. 87.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AIG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of American International Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded American International Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut American International Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Barclays initiated coverage on American International Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

American International Group stock opened at $41.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.05. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.07 and a 1 year high of $56.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.19. American International Group had a negative net margin of 10.82% and a positive return on equity of 3.62%. The company had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 12,750 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total transaction of $493,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,705,246.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

