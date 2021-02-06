AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Has $21.16 Million Holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB cut its position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 356,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 70,651 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB owned 0.10% of Equity Residential worth $21,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQR. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its position in Equity Residential by 1.0% in the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 31,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 9.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,890,000 after purchasing an additional 10,119 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 28.3% during the third quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 161,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,268,000 after purchasing an additional 35,574 shares in the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 21.0% during the third quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 15.8% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 49,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 6,730 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EQR opened at $64.96 on Friday. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $45.42 and a 52 week high of $87.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $24.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th were paid a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is presently 69.05%.

In other Equity Residential news, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 7,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total value of $427,033.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EQR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.33.

Equity Residential Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

