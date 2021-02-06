AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Has $21.67 Million Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB trimmed its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 23.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,622 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB owned 0.05% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $21,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Conning Inc. increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.1% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.8% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $439.25.

NASDAQ IDXX opened at $502.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.65 and a 52 week high of $522.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $493.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $430.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $720.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.03 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 198.91% and a net margin of 19.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Giovani Twigge sold 12,801 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.49, for a total transaction of $5,843,528.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rebecca M. Henderson sold 5,902 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.91, for a total value of $2,572,740.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,978,874.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.