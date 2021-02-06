AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Has $22 Million Stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 254,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,594 shares during the quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB owned about 0.07% of Eversource Energy worth $22,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ES. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,324,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,533,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,239 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.2% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 24,594,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,054,831,000 after purchasing an additional 769,905 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 7.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,613,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $385,457,000 after purchasing an additional 300,966 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,797,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $233,758,000 after purchasing an additional 67,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 5.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,803,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $150,679,000 after purchasing an additional 92,063 shares during the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ES opened at $87.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.89. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $60.69 and a twelve month high of $99.42. The firm has a market cap of $30.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ES shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays upped their price target on Eversource Energy from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Eversource Energy from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Eversource Energy from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.71.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

