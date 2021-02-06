AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Has $26.18 Million Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB boosted its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 237,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,149 shares during the quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB owned 0.08% of The Allstate worth $26,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in The Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in The Allstate during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in The Allstate during the third quarter worth $36,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in The Allstate during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Allstate during the third quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ALL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Allstate from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of The Allstate in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of The Allstate from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of The Allstate from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Allstate presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.53.

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $106.92 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $64.13 and a 1-year high of $125.92. The company has a market cap of $32.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $108.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.69.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $2.06. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

