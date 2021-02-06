AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Has $29.19 Million Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB grew its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 749.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 54,509 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $29,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 23.0% in the third quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 7,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,507,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,134,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in Lam Research by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Lam Research by 7.9% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the period. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Lam Research from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Lam Research from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $616.00 target price (up previously from $557.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Monday, January 18th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Lam Research from $519.00 to $583.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Lam Research from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $480.00.

LRCX stock opened at $509.76 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $181.38 and a twelve month high of $585.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $509.71 and its 200-day moving average is $411.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,793 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.66, for a total transaction of $7,512,098.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.12, for a total transaction of $4,691,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,977 shares of company stock valued at $15,683,053 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

