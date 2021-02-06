AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Increases Stock Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB boosted its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,799 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,467 shares during the quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB owned about 0.06% of Best Buy worth $15,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BBY. Cypress Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy during the third quarter worth $593,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Best Buy by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 507 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 47.3% during the third quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 25,520 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 23.5% during the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 269,010 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $29,938,000 after acquiring an additional 51,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the third quarter worth about $34,615,000. 76.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BBY stock opened at $114.53 on Friday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.10 and a 1 year high of $124.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $107.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $11.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 52.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Best Buy from $97.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.60.

In other news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 4,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total value of $477,302.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,943,516.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

