AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Purchases 10,983 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB grew its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 29.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,193 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 10,983 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB owned approximately 0.05% of DexCom worth $17,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 2.4% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,858 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,652,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $245,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 14.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,440 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,686,000 after purchasing an additional 9,511 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 132.1% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of DexCom during the third quarter worth about $1,379,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DXCM. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DexCom in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of DexCom from $475.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on DexCom from $398.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on DexCom from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DexCom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $419.78.

DexCom stock opened at $411.03 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $367.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $380.50. The company has a quick ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $39.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.85, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $182.07 and a twelve month high of $456.23.

In other DexCom news, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.99, for a total value of $344,190.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,685,846.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 39,949 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.09, for a total transaction of $14,465,133.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,666 shares of company stock worth $31,527,737. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

