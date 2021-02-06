AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Purchases 70,100 Shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB grew its position in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) by 21.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 396,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,100 shares during the quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB owned approximately 0.08% of Fortis worth $16,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FTS. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Fortis by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,454,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $345,665,000 after buying an additional 590,265 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortis by 4.6% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,182,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $211,774,000 after acquiring an additional 226,101 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Fortis by 42.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,732,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $257,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,540 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Fortis by 4.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,977,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $162,502,000 after purchasing an additional 154,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Fortis by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,828,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,735,000 after purchasing an additional 309,283 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Fortis and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Fortis from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Fortis from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.88.

Shares of NYSE:FTS opened at $40.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.73 and a 200 day moving average of $40.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $18.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.22. Fortis Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.59 and a 52 week high of $44.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a $0.379 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. Fortis’s payout ratio is 80.73%.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 429,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,143 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

