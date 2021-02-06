AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Purchases Shares of 539,521 Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 539,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $18,104,000. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB owned approximately 0.07% of Weyerhaeuser at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WY. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 3rd quarter valued at $135,396,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,165 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 3rd quarter worth $26,127,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 223.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 833,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,762,000 after acquiring an additional 575,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,596,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,605,000 after acquiring an additional 521,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total transaction of $770,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

WY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.67.

Shares of WY stock opened at $34.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.11 and a 200-day moving average of $29.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $13.10 and a 12-month high of $34.71. The firm has a market cap of $25.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.90 and a beta of 1.96.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

