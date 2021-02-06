AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Reduces Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 274,586 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 11,479 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 3.9% of AMF Pensionsforsakring AB’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $481,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 186 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 16,915 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,858,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 169.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 582 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,764.42, for a total transaction of $52,932.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,492,699.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total value of $2,440,383.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,152,099.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,929 shares of company stock valued at $5,288,619. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,098.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,800.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,655.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.54, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,013.54 and a 52 week high of $2,116.50.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The company had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $15.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,725.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,136.89.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

