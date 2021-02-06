AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Sells 10,817 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB decreased its position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 278,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,817 shares during the quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $13,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NTR. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nutrien in the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 192.8% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 33,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after buying an additional 21,829 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 108.3% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Nutrien by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 61,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the period. 61.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nutrien alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on NTR. TheStreet raised Nutrien from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Nutrien from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Nutrien has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.60.

Shares of NYSE:NTR opened at $53.56 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $30.49 billion, a PE ratio of 315.06, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.90. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1-year low of $23.85 and a 1-year high of $55.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.346 dividend. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 82.95%.

Nutrien Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating approximately 2,000 retail locations. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

Recommended Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.