AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Sells 21,512 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB trimmed its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 151,531 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 21,512 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB owned approximately 0.06% of Aptiv worth $19,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after buying an additional 12,705 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 1,653.7% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 81.9% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 291 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Robecosam AG grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 5.4% in the third quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 294,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,954,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aptiv in the third quarter valued at $3,667,000. Institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on APTV. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $109.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Aptiv from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on Aptiv in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.57.

Aptiv stock opened at $147.13 on Friday. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $29.22 and a 12-month high of $152.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $136.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.97. The stock has a market cap of $39.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.12. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

