AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Sells 25,466 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB decreased its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 171,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 25,466 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB owned 0.07% of Copart worth $21,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Copart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Copart in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in Copart in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Copart by 32.7% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Copart in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Copart in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Northcoast Research raised Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Copart from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Copart from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.80.

Shares of Copart stock opened at $119.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $130.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $592.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.87 million. Copart had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 30.39%. Analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 35,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.76, for a total transaction of $4,191,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.