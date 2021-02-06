AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Sells 31,879 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB reduced its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,676 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 31,879 shares during the quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB owned about 0.08% of PPG Industries worth $27,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. FMR LLC raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 169,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,158,000 after acquiring an additional 36,888 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 5,253 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. Patten & Patten Inc. TN bought a new position in PPG Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 124,395 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,186,000 after acquiring an additional 19,503 shares during the period. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Shares of PPG Industries stock opened at $140.11 on Friday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.77 and a fifty-two week high of $153.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $144.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.80.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 25.01%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. On average, analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.73%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Bank of America raised shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $173.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.79.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Recommended Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.