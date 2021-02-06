AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Sells 6,316 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB decreased its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,389 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,316 shares during the quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB owned approximately 0.07% of ResMed worth $21,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMD. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,844 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after buying an additional 3,564 shares in the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of ResMed during the 3rd quarter valued at $544,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 18,406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 81,376 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,950,000 after buying an additional 10,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ResMed during the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total transaction of $1,055,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,281,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 955 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total value of $201,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 12,603 shares in the company, valued at $2,659,233. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,280 shares of company stock worth $3,652,367 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RMD opened at $202.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $213.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.28. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.85 and a 12-month high of $224.43.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $800.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $785.07 million. ResMed had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 30.64%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is 32.77%.

RMD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. UBS Group upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ResMed presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.83.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

