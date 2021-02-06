AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Takes Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB acquired a new position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,068,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $17,526,000. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB owned 0.11% of KeyCorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KEY. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 20.0% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 17,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 2,846 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its position in KeyCorp by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 2,999,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,790,000 after buying an additional 614,490 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in KeyCorp by 130.6% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 145,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after buying an additional 82,329 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 7,502,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474,079 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KEY opened at $18.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 1.58. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $20.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.34.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 16.38%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.11%.

KeyCorp declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, January 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

KEY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on KeyCorp from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on KeyCorp from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.58.

In related news, Director Trina M. Evans sold 15,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $261,865.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 83,620 shares in the company, valued at $1,380,566.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,957 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total transaction of $105,438.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,354 shares in the company, valued at $2,944,465.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

