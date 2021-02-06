Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,221,081 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160,041 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.21% of Amgen worth $280,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 2,196 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $401,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 5,445 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp now owns 14,001 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,219,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,150,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $266.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.79.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $236.32 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.83. The firm has a market cap of $137.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $177.05 and a fifty-two week high of $276.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.64 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.18%.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total value of $60,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,189,941.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total transaction of $235,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,965,811.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,360 shares of company stock worth $2,924,216 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

