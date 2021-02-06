AMO Coin 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $2.76 Million (AMO)

AMO Coin (CURRENCY:AMO) traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 6th. AMO Coin has a total market capitalization of $9.27 million and $2.76 million worth of AMO Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, AMO Coin has traded 13.5% higher against the US dollar. One AMO Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get AMO Coin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.85 or 0.00060928 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $476.71 or 0.01168663 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,497.59 or 0.06122903 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.18 or 0.00049466 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00005554 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002456 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00034125 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00020259 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002452 BTC.

AMO Coin Profile

AMO Coin (CRYPTO:AMO) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2018. AMO Coin’s total supply is 19,679,012,762 coins and its circulating supply is 18,488,929,848 coins. AMO Coin’s official website is www.amo.foundation . AMO Coin’s official Twitter account is @amoblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . AMO Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@amoblockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “AMO Labs is a blockchain platform that aims to create a decentralized car data marketplace, called as AMO Market. The platform will allow users to turn their own cars into public assets to track users' driving habits and infotainment preferences, which could be exchanged and shared on the marketplace. Furthermore, the platform will allow manufacturers to purchase driving habits, histories and accident records that could be used to assist them in warranty claims management. AMO Coin is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used as the medium of exchange on the platform. “

AMO Coin Coin Trading

AMO Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMO Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AMO Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AMO Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AMO Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AMO Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.