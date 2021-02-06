AMO Coin (AMO) Market Cap Tops $9.12 Million

AMO Coin (CURRENCY:AMO) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 6th. One AMO Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. AMO Coin has a market cap of $9.12 million and $4.21 million worth of AMO Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, AMO Coin has traded up 12.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.15 or 0.00063039 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $439.02 or 0.01146175 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,424.07 or 0.06328639 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00050262 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005688 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00022802 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00033147 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00015297 BTC.

About AMO Coin

AMO Coin (AMO) is a coin. Its launch date was April 24th, 2018. AMO Coin’s total supply is 19,679,012,762 coins and its circulating supply is 18,488,929,848 coins. AMO Coin’s official website is www.amo.foundation . The official message board for AMO Coin is medium.com/@amoblockchain . AMO Coin’s official Twitter account is @amoblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AMO Labs is a blockchain platform that aims to create a decentralized car data marketplace, called as AMO Market. The platform will allow users to turn their own cars into public assets to track users' driving habits and infotainment preferences, which could be exchanged and shared on the marketplace. Furthermore, the platform will allow manufacturers to purchase driving habits, histories and accident records that could be used to assist them in warranty claims management. AMO Coin is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used as the medium of exchange on the platform. “

Buying and Selling AMO Coin

