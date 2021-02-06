AmonD Price Tops $0.0008 (AMON)

AmonD (CURRENCY:AMON) traded 12.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 6th. AmonD has a market cap of $638,829.80 and $11.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AmonD coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, AmonD has traded down 18.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002473 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001103 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.43 or 0.00050454 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $72.77 or 0.00179712 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.13 or 0.00062050 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.31 or 0.00072390 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.41 or 0.00223270 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00043022 BTC.

AmonD Coin Profile

AmonD launched on August 10th, 2019. AmonD’s total supply is 7,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 793,391,115 coins. The official message board for AmonD is medium.com/amondofficial . AmonD’s official website is www.amond.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “AmonD belives that consumers are key to the future advertising industry. Using innovate ad tech based on blockchain technology, AmonD offers consumers sufficient and fair incentives for allowing active management of personal data and advertising. The main app is an all-in-one service platform that combines crypto and point wallets. User can earn our points by participating in advertising campaigns, and they can exchange points with mobile vouchers and tokens as well. “

Buying and Selling AmonD

AmonD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmonD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AmonD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AmonD using one of the exchanges listed above.

