Amoveo (VEO) Reaches Market Cap of $3.43 Million

Amoveo (CURRENCY:VEO) traded down 7.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 6th. One Amoveo coin can now be purchased for approximately $50.42 or 0.00126489 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Amoveo has traded up 87.9% against the dollar. Amoveo has a market cap of $3.43 million and $6,814.00 worth of Amoveo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Amoveo alerts:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002517 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000022 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Amoveo Profile

Amoveo (CRYPTO:VEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Amoveo’s total supply is 69,838 coins and its circulating supply is 68,033 coins. The Reddit community for Amoveo is /r/Amoveo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Amoveo is amoveo.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Amoveo (VEO) is a highly scalable proof-of-work blockchain driven by its community and aimed for prediction markets, investment and insurance contracts, and various derivatives, such as stable coins. It uses a modified SHA256 algorithm for mining. The coin can be mined using GPUs, not Bitcoin ASICs. There is no maximum limit amount for VEO coins. “

Buying and Selling Amoveo

Amoveo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amoveo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amoveo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Amoveo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Amoveo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Amoveo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.