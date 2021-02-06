Ampleforth Reaches Market Capitalization of $385.42 Million (AMPL)

Ampleforth (CURRENCY:AMPL) traded 7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 6th. Ampleforth has a market cap of $385.42 million and approximately $35.07 million worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ampleforth has traded 50.9% higher against the US dollar. One Ampleforth coin can now be bought for $1.54 or 0.00003931 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.08 or 0.00063835 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $467.36 or 0.01189388 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,548.59 or 0.06485913 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.80 or 0.00052928 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00005802 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002548 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00035124 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00022378 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00015617 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Ampleforth Coin Profile

Ampleforth is a coin. It was first traded on February 13th, 2018. Ampleforth’s total supply is 413,890,083 coins and its circulating supply is 249,528,095 coins. Ampleforth’s official website is www.ampleforth.org . The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ampleforth’s official message board is www.ampleforth.org/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Ampleforth is a digital-asset-protocol for smart commodity-money. The Ampleforth protocol receives exchange-rate information from trusted oracles and propagates that to holders of its units (Amples) by proportionally increasing or decreasing the number of tokens each individual holds. For traders, these changes in exchange-rate and quantity translate into changes in Ample’s market capitalization. Traders with short time horizons, especially those using automated or algorithmic approaches, will thus have to devise new strategies to trade Amples. Ultimately, unique trader behavior in response to the protocol’s incentives is expected to produce a step-function-like movement pattern with lower correlation to Bitcoin than existing digital assets. This makes Amples uniquely suited for the following near, medium, and long term uses. “

Buying and Selling Ampleforth

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ampleforth should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ampleforth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

