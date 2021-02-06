Amplify International Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XBUY) Shares Up 1.3%

Amplify International Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XBUY) shares shot up 1.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $58.39 and last traded at $58.39. 15,478 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 29% from the average session volume of 11,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.62.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.09.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Amplify International Online Retail ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amplify International Online Retail ETF by 15.5% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amplify International Online Retail ETF by 166.8% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 21,155 shares in the last quarter.

