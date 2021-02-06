Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition (OTCMKTS:AMHCU) Trading Down 1%

Shares of Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:AMHCU) traded down 1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.67 and last traded at $10.70. 32,203 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 413% from the average session volume of 6,278 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.81.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.51.

About Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition (OTCMKTS:AMHCU)

Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare or healthcare related industries.

