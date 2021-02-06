Ampol (OTCMKTS:CTXAF) Stock Price Down 6%

Ampol Limited (OTCMKTS:CTXAF) dropped 6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $20.95 and last traded at $20.95. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.29.

CTXAF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ampol from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ampol from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.25.

Ampol Limited engages in purchasing, refining, and distributing petroleum products in Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company operates through Convenience Retail, and Fuels & Infrastructure segments. The Convenience Retail segment sells fuels through a Caltex network of stores. The Fuels and Infrastructure segment wholesales fuels and lubricants.

