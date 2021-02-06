Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,380,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,994 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.37% of Analog Devices worth $204,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,039,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,037,493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,199,225 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,760,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,590,951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946,683 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,497,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 80.8% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,156,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $135,043,000 after purchasing an additional 517,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maplelane Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 18,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.72, for a total transaction of $2,511,186.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,060 shares in the company, valued at $3,313,543.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total transaction of $1,483,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,957 shares in the company, valued at $2,515,401.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,630 shares of company stock worth $7,614,798 over the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADI shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Summit Insights lowered shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $136.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.58.

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $148.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $151.14 and its 200-day moving average is $130.50. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $162.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $54.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.35, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 15.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

