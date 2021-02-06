Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,380,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,994 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.37% of Analog Devices worth $204,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 127.6% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total transaction of $1,483,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,957 shares in the company, valued at $2,515,401.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 18,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.72, for a total transaction of $2,511,186.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,313,543.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,630 shares of company stock worth $7,614,798. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ADI opened at $148.76 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $162.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $54.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.35, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $151.14 and a 200-day moving average of $130.50.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ADI. Barclays increased their target price on Analog Devices from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $156.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Analog Devices from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.58.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

