Analysts Anticipate Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.89 Per Share

Brokerages expect Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) to announce earnings per share of ($0.89) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Arcutis Biotherapeutics’ earnings. Arcutis Biotherapeutics reported earnings per share of ($6.13) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 85.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Arcutis Biotherapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.85) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.03) to ($3.60). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($3.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.86) to ($2.75). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Arcutis Biotherapeutics.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.11).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist upped their price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Cowen boosted their target price on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.33.

Shares of ARQT opened at $35.04 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.71 and a 200 day moving average of $25.68. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion and a PE ratio of -3.80. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a 52-week low of $17.10 and a 52-week high of $40.88.

In related news, CFO John W. Smither sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $43,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $57,156.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 180,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,682,479.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,950 shares of company stock worth $448,113.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 5,013 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 62.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after purchasing an additional 42,377 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 110.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 31.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,056,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,253,000 after buying an additional 489,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 94.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 19,885 shares in the last quarter. 79.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical cream formulation of roflumilast that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

