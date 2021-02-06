Analysts Anticipate Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.71 Million

Equities analysts predict that Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) will report sales of $2.71 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.35 million and the lowest is $1.18 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S reported sales of $2.78 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will report full year sales of $10.66 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.53 million to $16.28 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $57.78 million, with estimates ranging from $21.40 million to $140.42 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.57) by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $3.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 4,042.79% and a negative return on equity of 55.72%.

A number of research firms have commented on ASND. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $216.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.00.

ASND stock opened at $152.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of -18.60 and a beta of 0.77. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12 month low of $92.00 and a 12 month high of $183.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $163.84 and its 200 day moving average is $156.62.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASND. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 196.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at about $276,000.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon growth hormone, which has completed Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone which is in Phase II clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP, a long-acting prodrug of C-type natriuretic peptide which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of achondroplasia.

