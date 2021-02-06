Analysts Anticipate Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) to Post $0.49 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) will post $0.49 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Colfax’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the lowest is $0.47. Colfax posted earnings of $0.61 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Colfax will report full-year earnings of $1.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.40. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $2.14. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Colfax.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CFX shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Colfax from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group raised shares of Colfax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Colfax in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Colfax from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Colfax has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.10.

Colfax stock opened at $39.61 on Friday. Colfax has a twelve month low of $12.23 and a twelve month high of $42.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -792.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

In other Colfax news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 22,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $840,126.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 202,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,724,446.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 2,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.41, for a total value of $88,175.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,855 shares in the company, valued at $2,052,125.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,880 shares of company stock valued at $1,129,154 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CFX. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Colfax by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 43,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in Colfax by 4.5% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 20,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Colfax by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 68,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Colfax during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Colfax by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment offers orthopedic solutions, including orthopedic devices and braces, reconstructive and surgical implants, footwear, bone growth stimulators, and software and services spanning the full continuum of patient care, as well as injury prevention, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy under the Aircast, Chattanooga, CMF, Compex, DonJoy, ProCare, DJO Surgical, Dr.

