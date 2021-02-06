Analysts Anticipate Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.19 Billion

Brokerages expect Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) to report sales of $1.19 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Knight-Swift Transportation’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.22 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation posted sales of $1.12 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will report full year sales of $5.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.92 billion to $5.16 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $5.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.07 billion to $5.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Knight-Swift Transportation.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 7.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on KNX. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. KCG upped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Knight Equity upped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1,304.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 913 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1,680.2% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,332 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the third quarter worth about $112,000. 86.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KNX opened at $41.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 52 week low of $27.54 and a 52 week high of $47.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.31.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

