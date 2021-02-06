Analysts Anticipate NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF) to Announce $0.50 EPS

Equities analysts expect that NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF) will post $0.50 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.50. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NexPoint Real Estate Finance will report full-year earnings of $1.51 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.01 to $2.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow NexPoint Real Estate Finance.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE:NREF traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.10. The company had a trading volume of 7,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,966. The company has a current ratio of 1,712.96, a quick ratio of 1,712.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.35. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a 12-month low of $6.34 and a 12-month high of $20.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.04.

In related news, Director Catherine D. Wood bought 3,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.15 per share, for a total transaction of $52,196.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,232 shares in the company, valued at $52,196.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NREF. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. 56.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NexPoint Real Estate Finance

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

