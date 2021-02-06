Analysts Anticipate Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Will Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Overstock.com’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the highest is $0.73. Overstock.com posted earnings of ($0.73) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 141.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Overstock.com will report full-year earnings of $1.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $1.61. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to $2.49. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Overstock.com.

OSTK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price target on Overstock.com from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Overstock.com from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Overstock.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Overstock.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.33.

In other news, insider David J. Nielsen sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.13, for a total value of $88,569.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,102.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Jonathan E. Johnson III acquired 1,000 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.75 per share, with a total value of $55,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,702,568.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,067 shares of company stock valued at $3,838,196. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Overstock.com during the fourth quarter valued at $571,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Overstock.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $165,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Overstock.com by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,548,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,235,000 after buying an additional 287,649 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Overstock.com by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,408,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Overstock.com by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 2,933 shares in the last quarter. 65.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OSTK opened at $92.60 on Friday. Overstock.com has a 12 month low of $2.53 and a 12 month high of $128.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 440.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 4.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Overstock.com Company Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States and internationally. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen items, and other related products. It also operates Worldstock Fair Trade, a store that provides handcrafted products; and Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.

