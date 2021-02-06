Analysts Anticipate Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.37 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.37) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Sunnova Energy International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.47) and the highest is ($0.31). Sunnova Energy International posted earnings per share of ($0.21) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 76.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International will report full-year earnings of ($2.26) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.35) to ($2.18). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.04) to $1.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sunnova Energy International.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $53.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.77.

Shares of Sunnova Energy International stock traded up $2.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,267,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,249,853. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.20. Sunnova Energy International has a 52 week low of $6.12 and a 52 week high of $57.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of -23.66 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

In related news, major shareholder Ecp Controlco, Llc sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total transaction of $122,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kris W. Hillstrand sold 70,208 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total value of $3,192,357.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,938 shares in the company, valued at $588,290.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,510,412 shares of company stock worth $293,025,956 over the last three months.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOVA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 146.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,581,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,399,000 after acquiring an additional 5,695,606 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 4th quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 1,292.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 167,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,541,000 after buying an additional 155,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. It operates a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 572 megawatts serving approximately 80,000 customers.

