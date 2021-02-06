Analysts Anticipate Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) will announce earnings of $0.77 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sykes Enterprises’ earnings. Sykes Enterprises reported earnings per share of $0.69 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sykes Enterprises will report full-year earnings of $2.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $2.67. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.08. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sykes Enterprises.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.16. Sykes Enterprises had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $431.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

SYKE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sykes Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Barrington Research upgraded Sykes Enterprises from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.75.

Shares of SYKE stock opened at $41.36 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.33, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89. Sykes Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $22.12 and a fifty-two week high of $43.33.

In other Sykes Enterprises news, CEO Charles E. Sykes sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total transaction of $3,124,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 411,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,063,568.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Pearson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total transaction of $389,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,896,703.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 182,700 shares of company stock worth $7,123,489. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sykes Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sykes Enterprises during the third quarter worth $34,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Sykes Enterprises by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,151 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Lucia Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Sykes Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth about $198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Sykes Enterprises

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and customer engagement solutions and services. The company's customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as offers health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

