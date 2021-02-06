Analysts Anticipate Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $676.63 Million

Brokerages expect Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) to announce sales of $676.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Zynga’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $670.27 million to $685.10 million. Zynga posted sales of $433.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Zynga will report full year sales of $2.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.24 billion to $2.26 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.64 billion to $2.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Zynga.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.11). Zynga had a negative return on equity of 2.06% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The business had revenue of $627.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.11 million.

A number of research firms recently commented on ZNGA. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Zynga from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Zynga from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Zynga from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zynga in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Zynga from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.13.

In other Zynga news, CFO James Gerard Griffin sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total transaction of $9,790,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,541,218 shares in the company, valued at $15,088,524.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Regina E. Dugan sold 8,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total transaction of $87,620.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 226,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,215,173.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,146,899 shares of company stock valued at $20,822,063. 9.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in Zynga during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its position in Zynga by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Zynga by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 33,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Zynga during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $534,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc raised its position in Zynga by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 68,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 13,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

Zynga stock opened at $10.68 on Friday. Zynga has a 52 week low of $5.65 and a 52 week high of $11.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -356.00, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.23.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook and Snapchat.

