Analysts Expect Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) to Post -$0.40 EPS

Analysts expect Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) to post ($0.40) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Equillium’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.47) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.33). Equillium posted earnings of ($0.44) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Equillium will report full year earnings of ($1.51) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.58) to ($1.44). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.57) to ($1.25). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Equillium.

Get Equillium alerts:

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.10.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EQ. Zacks Investment Research raised Equillium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Equillium in a report on Monday, November 30th.

In other Equillium news, insider Stephen Connelly sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total transaction of $113,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 993,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,488,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jason A. Keyes sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.74, for a total value of $37,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,714.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 52.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQ. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Equillium by 221.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 47,618 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new position in Equillium in the 4th quarter worth about $142,000. Samsara BioCapital LLC purchased a new position in Equillium in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,199,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Equillium during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Equillium during the third quarter valued at about $331,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EQ traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,232,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,340. The company has a current ratio of 17.91, a quick ratio of 17.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.19. Equillium has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $27.05. The stock has a market cap of $209.94 million, a PE ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 1.71.

Equillium Company Profile

Equillium, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is itolizumab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; and Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of asthma and lupus nephritis.

Featured Story: Resistance Level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Equillium (EQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Equillium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equillium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.