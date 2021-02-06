Analysts Expect Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Will Post Earnings of $1.21 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) to post earnings per share of $1.21 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Essent Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.20 and the highest is $1.22. Essent Group posted earnings per share of $1.49 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Essent Group will report full-year earnings of $4.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.99 to $4.01. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.19 to $6.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Essent Group.

Get Essent Group alerts:

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.12. Essent Group had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 46.59%. The company had revenue of $243.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Essent Group from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Essent Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Essent Group from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Essent Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.75.

NYSE:ESNT opened at $43.67 on Friday. Essent Group has a 12 month low of $17.52 and a 12 month high of $52.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.02 and its 200 day moving average is $41.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.34.

In other news, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 14,523 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total transaction of $656,003.91. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,664,400.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total value of $185,146.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 211,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,166,803.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,820 shares of company stock worth $1,309,743. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 142.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Essent Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Essent Group by 239.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Essent Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Essent Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Essent Group (ESNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.