Analysts Expect Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $13.42 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) will announce sales of $13.42 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Pfizer’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $12.20 billion to $14.33 billion. Pfizer reported sales of $12.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Pfizer will report full year sales of $59.83 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $56.30 billion to $63.10 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $50.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $45.66 billion to $56.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Pfizer.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $40.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.38.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $34.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $194.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.40. Pfizer has a one year low of $27.88 and a one year high of $43.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.88%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 309,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,378,000 after acquiring an additional 15,071 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 119,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,409,000 after acquiring an additional 30,750 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 4,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Security Asset Management boosted its stake in Pfizer by 125.6% in the fourth quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 28,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 16,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BHK Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

Recommended Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pfizer (PFE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.