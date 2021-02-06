Analysts Expect Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $160.13 Million

Equities analysts expect that Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) will report sales of $160.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Renasant’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $154.90 million and the highest is $167.90 million. Renasant posted sales of $144.17 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Renasant will report full-year sales of $625.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $620.70 million to $635.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $610.33 million, with estimates ranging from $584.20 million to $629.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Renasant.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.11. Renasant had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 5.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RNST. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Renasant from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Renasant from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Renasant presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:RNST opened at $37.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.63 and its 200 day moving average is $29.43. Renasant has a 52 week low of $18.22 and a 52 week high of $39.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

In other Renasant news, EVP James W. Gray sold 832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.55, for a total value of $26,249.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,292 shares in the company, valued at $955,712.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RNST. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Renasant by 124.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,286,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,083,000 after purchasing an additional 4,594,717 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Renasant by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,104,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,539,000 after purchasing an additional 669,570 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in shares of Renasant by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 617,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,018,000 after purchasing an additional 241,645 shares in the last quarter. Forest Hill Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Renasant by 171.8% during the 3rd quarter. Forest Hill Capital LLC now owns 246,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after purchasing an additional 155,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Renasant by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 409,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,794,000 after purchasing an additional 143,641 shares in the last quarter. 71.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

