Analysts Expect Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) to Post $0.02 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) to report earnings of $0.02 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Shift4 Payments’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.05. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Shift4 Payments will report full year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.32). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Shift4 Payments.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $87.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.75 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FOUR. Compass Point upgraded Shift4 Payments from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Shift4 Payments from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shift4 Payments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Shift4 Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.69.

In related news, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 9,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.84, for a total value of $495,328,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. 33.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FOUR opened at $77.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 3.83. Shift4 Payments has a 52-week low of $30.00 and a 52-week high of $78.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.90.

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

