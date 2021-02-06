Analysts Expect UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $306.27 Million

Brokerages expect that UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) will report sales of $306.27 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for UDR’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $302.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $309.59 million. UDR posted sales of $302.75 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UDR will report full-year sales of $1.24 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for UDR.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UDR. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of UDR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of UDR in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of UDR from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of UDR from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of UDR from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.86.

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $3,850,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,371,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,792,201. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total transaction of $4,657,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,251,226 shares in the company, valued at $48,560,081.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UDR. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of UDR during the first quarter worth approximately $157,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of UDR by 36.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 383,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,445,000 after acquiring an additional 102,266 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of UDR by 11.3% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 24,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of UDR by 14.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,665,000 after acquiring an additional 10,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of UDR in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UDR stock opened at $40.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 91.07, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.17 and its 200 day moving average is $36.19. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. UDR has a 12-month low of $29.20 and a 12-month high of $51.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 8th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.23%.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

