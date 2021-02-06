Analysts Expect Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $71.54 Million

Equities analysts expect that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) will announce sales of $71.54 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $69.98 million to $72.46 million. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust reported sales of $80.67 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 11th.
On average, analysts expect that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will report full year sales of $294.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $292.87 million to $295.35 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $294.64 million, with estimates ranging from $292.93 million to $296.71 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Washington Real Estate Investment Trust.
Separately, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.20.
NYSE:WRE opened at $22.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.76. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $16.95 and a twelve month high of $32.22.
Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.
